Emily Deschanel Stars in Sci-Fi Romance, “Powerhouse”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Emily Deschanel. The former Bones star plays the protagonist of the upcoming indie film ReEntry. Her character, Elenore, struggles when her husband disappears during a space lab experiment (which he volunteered for) and when he returns a year later “slightly changed.”

Novelist Daniel Neyari (Everything Sad Is Untrue) wrote the screenplay for the movie which was conceived and directed by Brendan Choisnet. Sam Trammell (True Blood, Homeland, The Fault in Our Stars) plays the husband.

When Trammell shared the photo below with his ReEntry co-stars Deschanel and Noma Dumezweni (The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins Returns), he wrote: “What a pleasure to have gotten to work with these two POWERHOUSE women.”

Dumezweni’s character runs the experiment. Bonus: Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock), Natalie Gold (Succession), Sanjit De Silva (Inventing Anna) and Maggie Geha (Gotham) co-star.

ReEntry, which was filmed in Connecticut (Guilford, Thimble Islands) is making its world premiere during the Heartland Film Festival in Indianapolis at The Tobias Theater at Newfields on October 11th. Deschanel is scheduled to attend the screening and the post-screening Q&A.