Christina Aguilera Poses Topless With Fishnets, “There Is a New Me”

by in Culture | September 23, 2024

Christina Aguilera

CHristina Aguilera, photo: Nick Stepowyj, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Get ready to see and hear more from mega pop star Christina Aguilera. She’s releasing her 25th Anniversary Project and Live Album on Monday, September 23 on Spotify.

The 43-year-old blond diva talked about everything from the early days of her career to being a mom with the fashion lifestyle magazine PAPER, which featured a topless Xtina on its cover (see below).

The magazine reported about Aguilera: “From pop princess to fearless rulebreaker, her place in culture has not only been defined by numbers or charts (despite massive success from the beginning: three No. 1’s on her debut self-titled album and now seven Grammys under her belt), but by connecting with the core of who she is and what resonates with her audience.”

Aguilera said: “At this point, there is a new me that has been growing and building, and it is so ready to emerge.”

@xtina @PAPER Magazine ♬ Genesis. – RAYE

Swipe the PAPER magazine photos above to see Xtina in a variety of provocative fashion-forward ensembles which often involve fishnets.