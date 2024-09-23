Christina Aguilera Poses Topless With Fishnets, “There Is a New Me”

Get ready to see and hear more from mega pop star Christina Aguilera. She’s releasing her 25th Anniversary Project and Live Album on Monday, September 23 on Spotify.

The 43-year-old blond diva talked about everything from the early days of her career to being a mom with the fashion lifestyle magazine PAPER, which featured a topless Xtina on its cover (see below).

The magazine reported about Aguilera: “From pop princess to fearless rulebreaker, her place in culture has not only been defined by numbers or charts (despite massive success from the beginning: three No. 1’s on her debut self-titled album and now seven Grammys under her belt), but by connecting with the core of who she is and what resonates with her audience.”

Aguilera said: “At this point, there is a new me that has been growing and building, and it is so ready to emerge.”

