Katy Perry Stuns in Brazilian Bikini, Slaps Her Bum, “You’re Up Next”

Mega pop star and former American Idol judge Katy Perry is traveling around the world promoting her new album (her seventh) 143, which includes her hit song “Woman’s World.”

As seen in the Brazilian flag-print bikini pics below, the raven-haired beauty performed this weekend at Rock in Rio, one of the biggest music festivals in the world.

As seen in the TikTok video below, Perry stood in that string bikini on a balcony in Rio and threw pink rose petals into the night. She reported that the crowd sang so loud, “it was the loudest I’ve ever heard anyone sing my songs.”

You can hear her fans on the street below reacting to the floating petals. Watch the video until the end, Perry turns her back to the camera, slaps her butt and says, “Australia, you’re up next.”

Always looking to connect with fans, Perry made yet another live appearance outside of her hotel. As seen below in a strapless butterfly corset and low-riding jeans, Perry handed out slices of pizza to fans who were screaming (and crying) in awe of her while security detail had to physically push back the gates to keep her fans from getting closer.