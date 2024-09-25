Christie Brinkley Stuns in Sheer Lace Bra, “70 Is the New 40”

Supermodel Christie Brinkley is turning heads in a sheer black lace bra on the cover of Accessories Council’s first Fall magazine.

As seen below, the 70-year-old blonde beauty strikes a number of poses in a variety of “casual chic” ensembles for the fashion organization’s autumn print debut.

After the “incredible” photo shoot, celebrity makeup artist Bruce Dean (below) wrote to Christie: “Loved every second of our time together that day! Christie can’t wait until next time!!”

Dean added: “Everybody’s love for you is well deserved! You truly are beautiful inside and out! Thank you for the fun time today! Amazing sense of humor, you had me cracking up so many times today! So looking forward to next time.”

Christie reciprocated the compliment and replied to Dean: “I had so much fun with you ! And this is such a sweet post ! Thank you so much! I can’t wait to work together again soon!!!!”

Get ready to see more of the famously gorgeous Brinkley: with the Accessories Council photos above she’s also promoting her TWRHLL clothing line available exclusively at HSN, where she says she’ll return on October 3rd with more new looks.