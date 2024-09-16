Blake Lively Stuns in White Hot Halter with Ryan Reynolds at NYC Skatepark

Bombette Martin, the 18-year-old New York City native who’s known for being the first skateboarder to ever compete in a park event in the Olympic Games (in 2020), was visited by Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Welcome to Wrexham) and Blake Lively (It Ends Here, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) at a skatepark in the Big Apple.

With the photo below, of Lively smiling in a white hot halter top and light blue baggie jeans and white sneakers, the skateboarding star Martin wrote: “What is my life?” and thanked New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Lively wasn’t photographed at NYFW this fall, but she did recently turn heads in a leather embroidered floral-lace dress from the Fall/Winter 2024 Michael Kors Collection to promote her new film, It Ends Here.

With the photo below, Lively says Michael Kors is the only designer would could convince her to “squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby.”

Get ready to see more of the mother of four: she will appear next on the big screen in the sequel to A Simple Favor, in which her character, Emily Nelson, plans her extravagant wedding in Capri, Italy to a rich Italian businessman (Michele Morrone). Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) and Allison Janney (I, Tonya, The West Wing) co-star.