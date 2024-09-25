Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns in Sheer Crochet Two-Piece

Hollywood movie star Anya Taylor-Joy (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Dune: Part 2, The Queen’s Gambit, The Menu) was one of the many celebrities sitting front row at the Dior Spring/Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week (under the direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri).

Taylor-Joy turned heads in the City of Lights in a stunning sheer crochet crop top and matching sheer skirt, as seen below.

Harper’s Bazaar magazine praises Chiuri’s “sporty touch” on the iconic Dior style, emphasizing the “tight and functional silhouettes.”

Swipe below to see fellow Dior ambassadors including Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) in the new Dior collection.

Taylor-Joy also wore Dior black intimates on the cover of Elle Australia this summer, see below.

Get ready to see more of Taylor-Joy: she stars in the upcoming romantic action film The Gorge with Miles Teller (Whiplash, Top Gun: Maverick, Fantastic Four). The two stars play soldiers who are “assigned a mysterious mission: to guard either side of a deep and impenetrable gorge, without knowing what actually lies beneath them.”

The Gorge, which also stars Sigourney Weaver (Alien, Ghostbusters, Gorillas in the Mist, The Ice Storm), will be released on Apple TV+ and includes a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Rose.