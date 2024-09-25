Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Stuns in Red Hot String Bikini

Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone is known for his tough guy roles including Rocky, Rambo and the Tulsa King as seen on the new Paramount+ series.

At home, the star is known as dad to three gorgeous daughters: Sistine, Sophia, and Scarlet. He and his wife, former model Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and the girls starred in their own reality show, also on Paramount+, The Family Stallone.

When not with her family, the brunette beauty of the daughters, 26-year-old Sistine Stallone, is often striking a seductive pose as seen below in a red hot string bikini.

Stallone’s fans are going wild over the photos, which were taken on a yacht in Capri, Italy. Sistine’s sister Sophia replied: “Perfect I’ll take 15 of them,” and Scarlet wrote: “HELLO.”

Swipe the yellow and white lace bikini photos above, also taken on that trip to Capri, and you’ll see her with Sophia in a blue swimsuit dress.

Get ready to see more of Sly Stallone: he will appear next on the big screen of the upcoming action thriller Armor.

Stallone plays the protagonist, a security guard for an armored truck company who works with his son (Josh Wiggins). While on the job, the father-son duo put their lives on the line when confronted by a group of robbers. Bonus: Jason Patric (The Lost Boys, Sleepers, Narc) co-stars.

Armor is scheduled for a November 21 release.