Zoe Kravitz Stuns in Sheer Lingerie Mini Dress, “Mind Blown”

Hollywood star Zoe Kravitz (daughter of actress Lisa Bonet and rock star Lenny Kravitz) is promoting her new film, Blink Twice. As seen below, Zoe Kravitz brought her famous father to the red carpet premiere in Los Angeles.

The psychological horror movie is Kravitz’s directorial debut and stars her real life partner, actor Channing Tatum (Magic Mike, 21 Jump Street), who plays a billionaire who entices young women to his private island where everyone dies.

That’s not a spoiler, watch the official trailer below.

Get ready to see more of Kravitz: as seen below in a sheer lingerie mini dress made of black lace and satin, she graces the cover of the upcoming September issue of Esquire. Another first for the star.

Celebrity photographer Zoey Grossman, who referred to Kravitz as the “coolest girl I know,” reported: “Not only did I get to work with Zoe on the key art for the film she directed, I got to photograph her for her first Esquire cover.”

Grossman added: “Both were so much fun to collaborate on and my mind is always blown with how good she is both behind and in front of the camera.”