Don Lemon Confronted by Conservative Reporter Outside DNC

Savanah Hernandez, an internet personality and reporter for Turning Point’s conservative media outlet Frontlines, is positioned outside the United Center in Chicago where the Democratic National Convention is being held this week.

As seen in the video below, Hernandez approached and followed former CNN political commentator Don Lemon as he headed toward the arena.

Hernandez asked Lemon for his opinion about Vice President Kamala Harris being the party’s nominee after President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign. She asked: “Don’t you think it’s an issue that the American people didn’t democratically elect Kamala Harris?” Lemon suggested that she ask a voter.

(NOTE: Biden won the votes required during the primaries, and Harris replaced him afterwards.)

Just ran into Don Lemon and asked him his thoughts on Kamala Harris not being democratically elected.



He said as a “member of the press he didn’t want to give an opinion”



But made sure to correct my pronunciation of Kamala’s name and also refused to comment on CNN covering… pic.twitter.com/xQ7qYqMMzZ — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 19, 2024

Hernandez continued to press Lemon and asked: “No thoughts on Joe Biden being pushed out for Kamala?”

Lemon continued to walk away from the reporter, but did turn around to correct her pronunciation of the Vice President’s first name. “Her name is Kamala, by the way,” said Lemon.

Former President Donald Trump, the 2024 GOP nominee, and several of his MAGA supporters including Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) continue to mispronounce Harris’s first name. Watch Mace below on Lemon’s old network, CNN.

Wow this is show is going off pic.twitter.com/KRoIgjyddY — Acyn (@Acyn) August 16, 2024

As seen below, Lemon made a video below to teach people how to pronounce the Vice President’s first name.