Victoria Justice Stuns in Cutout Strapless Mini Dress, Stars With King James

When not promoting her own new music, singer/actress Victoria Justice is often turning heads on the red carpet.

As seen below with her equally gorgeous sister, Madison Grace, Justice rocked a strapless white mini dress with a front cutout to the Bruno Mars concert at Inuit Dome in Los Angeles. Swipe to see Justice backstage with Meghan Trainor.

Get ready to see more of Justice: she’s promoting her new hit single ‘Down’ and its sexy string bikini music video.

In addition, the busy actress stars in the new ad for Lobos 1707 tequila with NBA superstar LeBron “King” James, who was an early investor in the company which launched in 2020.

As seen below, Justice plays a villainous poker player who plays a hand against James. She mimics James’ celebratory gestures which he often makes on the basketball court.

Fans of both celebrities are going wild for the collaboration. As one replied: “wasn’t expecting this collab on my 2024 bucket list” and another chimed in:

“Whoever’s idea it was to cast Victoria as a (Le)B(r)ond girl/villain needs a raise. And whomever was in charge of putting together her look needs seven raises. And Vic Justice needs a bonus for absolutely putting it all together.”