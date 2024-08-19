Justin Theroux Gives Celebrity Hair Stylist a Real Cut, “Great Content”

Hollywood movie star Justin Theroux (Mulholland Drive, American Psycho, Rock of Ages, The Mosquito Coast, White House Plumbers) is promoting his new film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the 1988 Tim Burton fantasy comedy Beetlejuice, starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, and Catherine O’Hara.

In the sequel, Theroux plays Lydia’s (Ryder) husband Rory, father of Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, who’s played by Jenna Ortega (Wednesday, Scream).

Theroux turned heads on the red carpet at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiere with co-star Monica Bellucci (she plays Beetlejuice’s ex-wife Delores).

Pre-red carpet, Theroux had fun with celebrity hairstylist DJ Quintero. As seen in the TikTok video below, Theroux gave Quintero real haircut. (Quintero often works with Katie Holmes, Demi Moore, and Sarah Jessica Parker, among others.)

Fellow celebrity stylists including Elizabeth Stewart (stylist for Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain) are going wild over the “great content.” Brad Goreski (stylist for Demi Moore, Lily Collins, Kaley Cuoco) replied: “We love Justin Theroux.” And Harry Josh (Jodie Comer, Rose Byrne) wrote: “OMG the best!!!”