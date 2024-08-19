Mickey Guyton Teases Country Music Fans About DNC Appearance, “Any Guesses?”

Country music star Mickey Guyton is promoting her upcoming album House on Fire and her new song ‘My Side of the Country,’ which will be released on Friday, August 23. (The complete album House of Fire will be released on September 27.)

Get ready to see more of Guyton: the 41-year-old Texas native is performing at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday, August 18. When she made the announcement on social media, Guyton asked her fans to guess which song she’ll perform before Democrats officially nominate Vice President Kamala Harris for President later in the week.

Fans of Guyton are guessing ‘All American’ and ‘Black Like Me.’ Guyton released the latter (‘Black Like Me’) in June 2020 amid the George Floyd protests and the surge of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The song was nominated at the Grammys for ‘Best Country Solo Performance,’ making Guyton the first Black woman to ever be nominated in the category.

There’s also a chance that Guyton will sing The Star Spangled Banner at the DNC as she did on July 4th, 2022, during the televised A Capitol Fourth performance at the U.S. Capitol.

With the video above, Guyton wrote: “I decided I was going to be a singer after hearing LeAnn Rimes sing the anthem at a Texas Rangers game when I was 8. I haven’t stopped singing since, and I’m going to keep singing for the freedoms we all deserve to have.” (Rimes replied, “love you, beauty.”)

Guyton has also sung the National Anthem during the 2021 National Memorial Day Concert in Washington, D.C. (video above).

In September 2024, Guyton will kick-off her first ever headlining tour with CMT. As seen on the calendar above, she’s not scheduled to perform on Election Day (November 5) — she’ll be in Boston on November 4, and Philadelphia on November 6.