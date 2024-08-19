Halle Berry Stuns in Sheer Black Lingerie Dress, Sharon Stone Reacts

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball, Die Another Day, Catwoman) turned heads on the red carpet at the premiere of her new Netflix action/adventure/comedy The Union. She plays Roxanne, a sexy spy who recruits her former high school boyfriend Mike (Mark Wahlberg) for a top secret mission.

As seen below, the 58-year-old Hollywood star rocked a sheer black lace lingerie dress with a pair of stilettos.

Berry’s fans are split over the barely there dress. Some argue, “Why wear anything at all” while others encourage Berry with compliments including “Still sexier and better looking than women half the age.”

Roxanne on screen and sometimes off 😉 #TheUnion pic.twitter.com/pcPYCyMv8J — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 17, 2024

Fellow Hollywood femme fatale Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct, Casino) replied to Berry, “Fab dress great seeing you both.” And Regina Hall (Scary Movie, Think Like a Man) replied, “GORGEOUS.”

Get ready to see more of Berry: she also stars in the upcoming horror movie Never Let Go. She plays the mother of two young children (twin boys) who are trapped in the woods. Never Let Go will premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas on September 19 before being released in theaters on September 20. Official trailer below.