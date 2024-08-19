Jessica Simpson Stuns in “Absolutely Gorgeous” No Makeup Photo, ‘Clueless’ Comments Ensue

When not promoting her clothing brand, the Jessica Simpson Collection, former reality TV star and singer/actress Jessica Simpson is often sharing photos of herself on Instagram, where she has amassed more than 6.5 million followers.

With the closeup photo below, Simpson quoted Mother Teresa: “peace begins with a smile.”

The 44-year-old blonde beauty captioned the makeup-free selfie below, “To thine own self be true.” -William Shakespeare.”

While many of Simpson’s fans are going wild over the selfie and showering her with compliments including “absolutely gorgeous,” some are jumping on a thread about the cult classic movie Clueless, starring Alicia Silverstone as the rich teenager from Beverly Hills, Cher Horowitz.

One commenter named Ryan Scott replied to Simpson’s post with the Clueless quote: “I remember Mel Gibson accurately, and he didn’t say that. That Polonius guy did.”

As seen in the Clueless scene below, Cher sits in the back seat of the car and corrects Josh’s (Paul Rudd) girlfriend Heather (Susan Mohun), who insists that it was Hamlet who said ‘To thine own self be true.’

Scott’s comment received more than 1600 likes and generated replies including “was just coming here to say this but you beat me to the punch.”

Note: The “thine” quote is part of a speech delivered by Polonius to his son Laertes. Mel Gibson played the young prince of Denmark in Franco Zeffirelli’s 1991 adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy, Hamlet. (The late great Ian Holm played Polonius.)