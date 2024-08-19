Jordana Brewster Stuns in Tiny String Bikini, “Come With Me on Cold Plunge”

Hollywood movie star Jordana Brewster is best known for her recurring role as Mia in the Fast & Furious film franchise with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, and Oscar winner Charlize Theron, among others.

When not on a movie set, the raven-haired beauty is often soaking in the sun in a tiny string bikini (above) or relishing a “self care day” as seen below in a tiny scalloped string hipster bikini by swimwear brand Marysia.

Brewster captioned the video — which captures her pulling up her hair and taking a cold plunge in a tub, “very demure, very mindful.” Once in the water, Brewster is heard saying, “Oh hell,” and “I’m not getting out…but that was seven seconds.”

Get ready to see more of Brewster: before the release of Fast X: Part Two in 2026, she will appear on the big screen in the comedy/horror movie Heart Eyes. It’s about two co-workers who are forced to work on Valentine’s Day and are mistaken for a romantic couple by a serial killer who exclusively murders couples. Devon Sawa (Casper, Final Destination) and Olivia Holt (Cruel Summer, Cloak & Dagger) co-star.