Cate Blanchett Stuns in “Fake” Jeans, “The Master of Airport Style”

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett is known for her dramatic roles in movies including Tar, Carol, Blue Jasmine, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, among others. When not on a movie set, the two-time Oscar winner is often traveling.

Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart (who also styles fellow Oscar winner Julia Roberts) this week called Blanchett “the master of airport style” when she shared the photos below. Blanchett is rocking a sky blue, cotton denim bomber jacket and matching wide-leg denim print jeans with an elastic waist by Rag and Bone.

Her fans are going wild over the new ensemble, as one replied: “Ohh the ‘fake jeans’! haha I’ve been looking for that here in my country and all I’m getting are cheap and ugly knockoffs…she’s so cool.”

Note: Blanchett’s bright yellow sunglasses are by Emmanuelle Khanh. Her “double dipped sneakers” are from the Colville x Diadora Collaboration (close up photo below), and that gray leather purse is by the iconic Louis Vuitton.

Get ready to see more of Blanchett: she’s currently promoting the recently released Borderlands. For the premiere in Los Angeles, she wore a unique halter top constructed of silver spoons (see below).

Blanchett is also talking up her upcoming Apple TV+ series Disclaimer. She plays the protagonist, Catherine Ravenscroft, “a television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the transgressions of long-respected institutions.”

Bonus: Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread, The Crown), Kevin Kline (A Fish Named Wanda, Dave) and Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat) co-star.

Disclaimer, which is directed by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuaron (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Children of Men, Gravity, Roma) and based on the novel of the same title by Renee Knight, will be released on October 11, 2024. Official trailer above.