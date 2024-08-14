Bailee Madison Stuns in Tiny String Bikini, “All the Jaws Drop”

Former child star Bailee Madison is best known for her roles in movies including Bridge to Terabithia, Adam Sandler’s Just Go With It, and in the long-running Hallmark Channel series Good Witch with Catherine Bell. Madison plays Bell’s daughter, Grace Russell.

The 24-year-old actress now stars in the Netflix series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin as the protagonist Imogen Adams. (It’s a prequel to Pretty Little Liars: set 20 years ago in Millwood — “a brand-new set of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown assailant.”)

When not on the Pretty Little Liars set, Madison often models bikinis and promotes her music including her new single, ‘Chiller.’ With the beach bikini photos above and below, Madison wrote: “All the jaws drop put it in the chiller.” (That’s a lyric from the song.)

When Madison dropped the ‘Chiller’ music video above — which features her in that tiny cocoa colored bikini with a cheeky backside — her fans went wild with praise. As one replied: “YOU POPPED OFF WITH THIS SONG.”

With the “unofficial” Chiller video below, Madison wrote of the new song: “I hope it makes you dance & feel as confident as it makes me feel.”