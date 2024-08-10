Rachel Zegler Stuns in Tiny Corset Mini Dress, Open Toe Stilettos

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes).

The 24-year-old raven-haired beauty is promoting her highly anticipated musical Disney movie Snow White with Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman). Zegler plays the titular forest wandering character; Gadot plays the Evil Queen.

Disney dropped the official trailer this week (above) for Snow White, which will be released in theaters in March 2025.

For an interview in front of a live audience (with Kristina O’Neill at the Swarovski showroom in New York City), Zegler recently rocked a colorful denim godet corset mini dress (by fashion label Area) which features a crystal cluster heart embellishment at the front, with a pair of open toe stilettos (by Giuseppe Zanotti).

During her conversation with O’Neill, Zegler also spoke about preparing for her Broadway debut: she’s playing Juliet in a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet.

Romeo & Juliet is directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold with music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff. Kit Conner (Rocketman) is also making his Broadway debut as Romeo.

The production’s official logline is: “The youth are f****d. Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.”

Above is the teaser video for Romeo & Juliet which will premiere at Circle in the Square Theatre in September.