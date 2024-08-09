Julianne Hough Stuns in Cheeky String Bikini, “Sensorial Experience”

Dancing with the Stars co-host Julianne Hough is promoting her debut novel, Everything We Never Knew, wherever she goes this summer and that includes the beach.

As seen in the video below, taken from behind, the blonde beauty revealed the backside of her tiny thong string bikini while running on the beach with a copy of her book.

(Note: Hough co-wrote the book with Ellen Goodlett, author of Rule and Rise, a Young Adult “fantasy series about three girls vying for the throne while battling a blackmailer who knows their darkest secrets.”)

Hough wrote with the video: “Come join me on my book tour for an immersive and sensorial experience celebrating the launch of my new book.”

“Immersive and sensorial” is just what fans are looking for — Hough fans are going wild over the video and are asking if she’ll wear that bikini at some of her book reading events.

@juleshough This wasnt meant to be a shamless book plug but it just lends itself to be. 🍏📗 my book is out august 13th ♬ Apple – Charli xcx

With the dance video above, Hough reported: “This wasn’t meant to be a shameless book plug but it just lends itself to be.” Note the book propped up behind her. Everything We Never Knew will be released on Tuesday, August 13.

Get ready to see more of Hough: she will return for Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars in September with co-host Alfonso Ribeiro (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Tap Dance Kid).