Jordana Brewster’s Throwback Clubbing Photos with Paris Hilton, “That’s Hot’

Hollywood movie star Jordana Brewster is best known for her role as Mia in the Fast & Furious film franchise with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, and Charlize Theron, among others.

On Thursday, the raven-haired beauty dropped a series of photos (circa early 2000s) from what she called “my clubbing days.”

As seen below, Brewster rocked a skintight black tank top with equally tight low-riding jeans and open-toe heels. That’s socialite Paris Hilton in the tiny pink cami top and mini skirt.

Brewster’s fans are going wild over the throwback pics. They’re leaving comments including “beautiful” and “iconic” and, in the famous words of Paris Hilton, “That’s hot.”

Many fans are asking who the woman is holding hands with Brewster. That’s Brewster’s former Yale college roommate, writer Deborah Friedell. (They graduated together in 2003). Friedell is now a contributing editor at the London Review of Books.

Get ready to see more of Brewster: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming movie Heart Eyes, which is being filmed in New Zealand (photos above and below).

Heart Eyes is described as a “horror romcom,” and is about two co-workers who are working overtime on Valentine’s Day when they are mistaken for a couple by a serial killer who exclusively kills couples. Devon Sawa (Final Destination, Chucky), Olivia Holt (Cruel Summer), and Mason Gooding (Scream, Scream VI) co-star.