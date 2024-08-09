Lainey Wilson Stuns in Red Hot Crop Top With Charlize Theron

The career of country music star Lainey Wilson continues to skyrocket this summer. After winning the County Music Association’s top honor (“Entertainer of the Year”) in 2023, her fourth studio album, Bell Bottom Country, won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards this year, and she was inducted into the legendary Grand Ole Opry in June.

Last week Wilson released her duet ‘Good Horses’ with Miranda Lambert — her “sister from another mister.” Wilson called the collaboration, “So freakin’ cool.”

On Thursday, Wilson turned heads in Hollywood at the annual fundraising event for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. Wilson, who performed at the event, rocked a stunning red hot mock turtleneck crop top and matching high-waisted pleated pants – a set by design house MÔNOT.

Swipe to see Wilson posing with the Academy Award-winning actress Theron (Monster, Mad Max).

Get ready to see more of Lainey Wilson: she’s promoting her song “Out of Oklahoma” which is featured in the new movie Twisters, starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones.

Below is the official behind-the-scenes video for Wilson’s “Out of Oklahoma” music video for Twisters.