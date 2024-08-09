Demi Moore’s Daughter Stuns in Sheer Cutout Corset Dress, “You Look Like Mom!”

Hollywood movie star Demi Moore (A Few Good Men, St. Elmo’s Fire, G.I. Jane) is spending her summer in Idaho with her family including her three daughters with her ex-husband, actor Bruce Willis (Die Hard, Pulp Fiction): Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

Earlier this week, the Moore/Willis clan had a family outing at the SV Music Festival.

Matriarch Moore reported that they picnicked on the grass, listened to “a magnificent orchestra” all while surrounded by “the majestic Idaho mountains.” Swipe photos below to see Moore’s daughters and granddaughter (Rumer’s child).

Rumer is the blonde in the white top and blue striped pants; Tallulah is rocking butterfly bedazzled denim overalls and Scout is wearing a tight white tank with a pair of rolled up jeans.

When not spending time with the fam, Scout is promoting her music including her new single, “Over and Over” — and doing so in a sheer strapless crocheted cutout corset dress.

When Demi Moore shared the photo above, she captioned it, “She’s here!” More than one fan noted the resemblance between mother and daughter: “You look just like your mom!” was written more than once.

Get ready to see more of Moore: as seen in the sneak peek photos above, she stars in the upcoming Paramount+ series Landman with Jon Hamm (Mad Men).

They play a married couple with two daughters… Landman premieres on Paramount on November 17. Bonus: Model/actress Ari Larter (Legally Blonde, Resident Evil, Final Destination) co-stars.