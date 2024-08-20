Brie Larson Stuns in ‘Legally Blonde’ Cosplay, Reese Witherspoon Reacts

Hollywood movie star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon is known for her iconic roles in movies including Walk the Line (for which she won an Oscar portraying Johnny Cash’s wife June Carter) and on TV series including Big Little Lies (Madeline Mackenzie) and The Morning Show (Bradley Jackson) with Jennifer Aniston.

Witherspoon’s most famous role is Elle Woods, the bubbly blonde sorority girl who favors pink fashion-forward ensembles, aces the LSAT and goes to Harvard Law School in the film Legally Blonde.

When fellow Oscar winner Brie Larson (Room, Captain Marvel) recently shared photos of her in a pink striped oxford shirt and matching tweed mini skirt (both by Versace), she captioned it: “Just a little Elle Woods cosplay for a SAG-AFTRA Q&A.”

Witherspoon — who confirmed that she’s reuniting with Jennifer Coolidge (manicurist Paulette) for Legally Blonde 3 — replied to Larson’s post: “😁💓I sponsored this post 💓😁”

The SAG-AFTRA foundation also responded by thanking Larson “for coming in for our very first Conversations program at the newly opened Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists!”

Brie Larson & Aja Naomi King share the best #actingadvice they’ve ever received. 🌟



▶️ Catch their insights from our recent Conversations Q&A for #LessonsInChemistry on our YouTube channel: https://t.co/68IkTVWuon



🎤 Moderated by Rochelle Rose pic.twitter.com/l5yewM2tPl — SAG-AFTRA Foundation (@sagaftraFOUND) August 16, 2024

At the event, Larson revealed the great acting advice she received on set. She said that the late great director of photography Michael Chapman told her to “always take a nap at lunch.”