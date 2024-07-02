Sarah Hyland Stuns in Tiny Bustier Mini Dress, “Gorgeous!”

Former Modern Family star and Love Island USA host Sarah Hyland is back in her native New York and performing live on stage as Audrey in the off-Broadway musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors. (Andrew Barth Feldman plays Seymour.)

The petite triple-threat recently turned heads at the Drama Desk Awards in a stunning strapless, bead-embellished draped bustier mini dress by fashion design superstar Stella McCartney. More than one fan replied: “Gorgeous!” (Note: Little Shop of Horrors won the Best Musical Revival award.)

[Fun fact: Hyland made her stage debut as Annie in the 2002 production of Annie at the Papermill Playhouse in Milburn, New Jersey. She has also played Jacqueline Bouvier in more than one production of Grey Gardens.]

Get ready to see more of Hyland: she’s filming a new romcom, The Token Groomsman with Taylor Lautner (Twilight) and Andie MacDowell (Four Weddings and a Funeral). Lautner plays the title character who is whisked away to an all-expenses paid wedding in Italy, “the only problem is, he doesn’t remember who the groom is.”

When Hyland’s Modern Family TV mom, Julie Bowen, read the announcement about The Token Groomsman, she replied: “Now hang on…you gotta take your mom to Italy!”