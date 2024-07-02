Sofia Vergara Stuns in Flirty Lace-Up Swimsuit, Cheeky Coverage

When not encouraging contestants on America’s Got Talent with music producer Simon Cowell, supermodel Heidi Klum and comedian Howie Mandel, former Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is often modeling.

As seen below, the 51-year-old brunette beauty from Colombia struck a number of poses in one of her swimsuits, which are available exclusively at the giant retailer Walmart. She told her fans, “Get your bathingsuit game ready.”

That black lace-up one-piece swimsuit is called the “Veronica” and it’s made with stretch fabric “to shape and smooth your figure with flattering results.” Walmart says the one-piece suit “features a flirty lace-up front and cheeky coverage.”

Vergara is also promoting her sunscreen skincare brand, Toty, with throwback bikini pics like the one above which she captioned: “I wish I had Toty back then.”

Get ready to see — and hear — more of Vergara: she provides the voice of Valentina in the new Minions movie, Despicable Me 4, which is being released on Wednesday, July 3 in theaters across the U.S.

Note: The character Valentina is the femme fatale girlfriend of Maxime Le Mal, a French-accented supervillain who seeks revenge on Gru and his family, and is voiced by Will Ferrell. Trailer above.