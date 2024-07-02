Reese Witherspoon Flaunts Legs in Tiny Shorts, Encouraging Fans

When not filming a Hollywood blockbuster movie, Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line, Legally Blonde, Cruel Intentions, Election) is often reading and promoting her book club, the aptly named Reese’s Book Club.

As seen in this fun video, Witherspoon flaunts her lean legs in a pair of short shorts and tennis sneakers while sitting on a stoop with her dog and encouraging her millions of fans to “read” more.

The star doesn’t have a tangible book in her hands — instead she’s sporting earbuds and listening to a book. Witherspoon says: “I want people to stop saying ‘I didn’t really read it. I just listened.’ Stop that. If you listened, you read it. Like me right now. There’s no right way to absorb a book.”

Witherspoon adds, with her hands read, “Also makes it easier to pet your pup!!” Note: That song ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ is by Chappell Roan.

Not everyone agrees with Witherspoon’s assertion that listening is the same as reading, but many are coming to her defense with comments including, “I had a librarian tell me that reading vs listening utilizes different areas of the brain and BOTH are great and important!!”

Another fan voiced her appreciation of Witherspoon’s sentiment by writing: “Thank you because I ALWAYS feel like a fraud if I’m listening to an audio book, but how else am I supposed to read and mom all day?!”

Mystery novelist Harlan Coben chimed in, “What Reese said” with a red heart emoji.

Note: Under her media company Hello Sunshine, which Witherspoon founded in 2017, the club has boosted the careers of female authors — including Celeste Ng (Little Fires Everywhere) and Delia Owens (Where the Crawdads Sing) — by getting the books onto film.

Witherspoon executive produced and starred in the 2020 hulu series Little Fires Everywhere with Scandal star Kerry Washington (video above); and Witherspoon also executive produced the 2022 movie Where the Crawdads Sing starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.

And when not reading or promoting the book club, Witherspoon is often modeling her clothing line Draper James available exclusively at Kohl’s. With the video above, Witherspoon writes: “Time for summer dresses and outdoor parties!”