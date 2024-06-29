Zoë Kravitz Eats Potato Chips in Undies For New Ad Campaign, “Gorgeous”

When not acting, Hollywood movie star Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, High Fidelity, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Batman) often models. The daughter of rock star Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet — and fiancée of Channing Tatum (Magic Mike) — stars in a new ad campaign for English diamond jewelry designer Jessica McCormack.

As seen below in the first campaign, Kravitz rocks a pant-less look: she wears a partially buttoned grey cardigan with black undies, white socks and sneakers.

In the video (below), Kravitz walks the streets of London and ends up in a studio where she crouches and munches on potato chips. McCormack fans love the partnership. As one replied: “More Zoe, please!” Others chimed in, “She looks gorgeous!”

In May, Kravitz and Jessica McCormack hosted a dinner at New York City’s famous restaurant The Waverly Inn to celebrate their partnership — photos of the intimate fete are below.

Get ready to see more of Kravitz: she has been named the brand’s first-ever ambassador, and Jessica McCormack is opening a retail space on Madison Avenue in NYC — its first outside of the UK — in early 2025.

Kravitz will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming horror movie Self-Portrait. It’s about a young woman (Thomasin McKenzie, Jojo Rabbit) who unknowingly captures the death of a woman and then meets the woman’s daughter (Kravitz) who is consumed by grief.