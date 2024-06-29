Demi Lovato Flaunts Strapless Bikini, “The Only One I Need”

Mega pop star Demi Lovato is keeping cool this summer in two different swimsuits. During a recent trip to the Hawaiian island of Kauai, Lovato rocked a black strapless one-piece, as seen below with her partner Jutes and friends — mental health advocate Allison Petitti (in the orange bikini) and singer Miles Wesley.

Last week, Lovato dropped another series of summer fun photos including a selfie of her wearing a strapless, high-waisted black bikini. She told her fans: “Yes I’ve worn this bathing suit for years, yes I had it made and yes it’s the only one I need, okay?!!”

Lovato’s fans approve. As one replied: “It’s perfect for your shape ..which is perfect!” Another chimed in: “If something has sentimental value and is perfection why change it? If it ain’t broke don’t replace it. A one of a kind bikini for a one of a kind Princess.”

Get ready to see more of Lovato: she stars in the upcoming dramatic film Tow with Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids, Physical). Based on the true story of Amanda Ogle (Byrne), “a homeless Seattle woman who fought her way out of tow-company hell to reclaim her life and car after receiving a tow bill for $21,634.” Ariana DeBose (Hamilton, West Side Story) and Octavia Spencer (The Help, Hidden Figures, Ma) co-star.