Minnie Driver Stuns in Fitted Red Dress at “Foxiest Party of the Year”

Hollywood movie star Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting, Circle of Friends, The Phantom of the Opera) kicked off the summer season with her fashionista friends at what she called “the foxiest party of the year.”

At a party hosted by the London art gallery Serpentine, Driver turned heads in a fitted red floral jacquard summer dress with red crystal embellishments at the neckline, straps and skirt, as she posed for photos (see below) with shoe designer Charlotte Olympia, writer/director Sophie Edelstein, and Global Fashion Director at Condé Nast Traveller Martha Ward.

Driver’s dress — it’s called the “Kimberly” dress — is by designer Huishan Zhang of London who described it as “a stunning fitted sleeveless midi dress designed for those who appreciate timeless sophistication.” Not only that, but the dress “offers a captivating blend of texture and color, perfect for making a memorable entrance.” Driver proves the point.

Also this week, Driver partied with friends including actor Richard Grant at the exclusive Hurlingham Club, where — wearing a stunning Giorgio Armani navy dress with a colorblock hip detail — she watched tennis greats Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic play. Driver said watching the two play “at such close range was like seeing lions in the wild.”

Get ready to see more of Driver: the actress reprised her role as Elizabeth I in Season 2 of the Starz series The Serpent Queen, which will be released on July 12. Teaser below.