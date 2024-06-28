Jessica Simpson Crawls on Nordstrom Floor in Snakeskin Stiletto Boots, “You’re Flexible”

Former reality TV star and singer/actress/businesswoman Jessica Simpson made a big splash in the fashion industry in April when she announced a partnership with Walmart. The massive retailer now sells a new collection of Jessica Simpson apparel, swimwear and jewelry at more than 800 of its stores across the U.S.

Many of the items are designed exclusively for Walmart and “are influenced by Jessica’s Texas roots and California’s eternal summer energy…to build a versatile, easy to wear spring and summer wardrobe.”

I am beyond excited to announce my exclusive collaboration of the Jessica Simpson Brand with @Walmart. We can’t wait to help even more women feel their absolute best and most confident in what they wear. You can shop on-trend apparel and accessories online and in stores now!… pic.twitter.com/hYfI2fv7cn — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) April 17, 2024

The Jessica Simpson Collection is also carried in other stores including department store giants Macy’s, Dillards, and Nordstrom. As seen below, Simpson crouched down on the floor of one Nordstrom to try on a pair of sunglasses. She captioned the photo: “Crawlin’ the Nordstrom floor for the perfect pair of sunnies.”

Simpson’s fans went wild over the photo and complimented her on her flexibility (“you’re flexible, I’d never get up!”) and the red snakeskin print knee-high stiletto boots she’s wearing. More than one replied: “Love your boots!” Alas, they’re currently not available on the Jessica Simpson Collection website.