Salma Hayek’s Backstage Taylor Swift Photos Give Kate Hudson “FOMO”

When not on the set of a blockbuster Hollywood movie, actress Salma Hayek (Frida, Dogma, Grown Ups) spends time with family and friends.

This weekend, the Mexican-born brunette beauty partied with fellow celebrities including fashion designer Stella McCartney, actress Leslie Mann (This Is 40, Knocked Up, Big Daddy), and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, at the Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles.

Hayek shared the fun photos below and captioned the series: “Living our wildest dreams.”

Hayek’s fans are going wild over the photos and video. As one replied: “Why does everyone look 30?????” Fellow Hollywood star Kate Hudson (Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Glass Onion) also chimed in: “Girls!!! I’m having fomo.”

Note: Hudson is having fun, too, with her family in Italy — see below in Venice with partner Danny Fujikawa.

Get ready to see more of Hayek and Hudson. Hayek stars in the upcoming WWII film Without Blood with Demián Bichir (The Hateful Eight) and director Angelina Jolie, who co-wrote and produced movie — based on the novel of the name title by Alessandro Baricco. (Fun fact: Two of Jolie’s children, Maddox and Paxx, joined the cast.)

Director Angelina Jolie on the set of her next feature #withoutblood with lead Salma Hayek in Italy. pic.twitter.com/gsa6vkxL48 — afiaonfiyah (@afiaonfiyah) June 22, 2022

And Kate Hudson stars in the upcoming series Running Point — she plays the protagonist, Isla Gordon, President of the LA Waves basketball team, a family business, who “aims to prove she was the right choice despite skepticism.” Brenda Song (Dollface, The Social Network), Chet Hanks (Empire, Shameless), and Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood, New Girl) co-star.