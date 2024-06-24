Hailey Bieber Flaunts Legs in Cape Mini Dress, “Love Is Blind”

Celebrity fashion stylist Dani Michelle dropped the photo below of pregnant supermodel Hailey Baldwin Bieber strutting down a New York City street in a stunning silky cape mini dress (and shoes) by designer Phoebe Philo.

Michelle captioned the photo of Ms. Bieber — rocking a pair of black YSL sunglasses, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and a black Ferragamo purse — “HAILEY BIEBER x baby x nyc.”

Hailey’s fans are going wild over her power mama look. As one replied: “Baby & momma serving.” Another chimed in, “She looks like an angel.”

Note: Of course that’s her husband, pop star Justin Bieber, in tow. He’s sporting a California Angels baseball cap, sunglasses, a puffy denim vest, black satiny capris and white socks with black smiley face slippers.

None of the fans have yet commented on his ensemble, but based on a past interview between Hailey and James Corden (below), she likely approves of the Biebs’s look. As Corden joked, “Love is blind.”

Note: Hailey is also busy promoting her new skin care line Rhode. In the photos below, she’s wearing her “blush in piggy,” which promises to hydrate skin for “baby-soft cheeks and leaves a glowy finish without a greasy feel.”