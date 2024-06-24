Gal Gadot Stuns in White Hot Cowgirl Hat and Boots, “Yeehaw!”

Hollywood mega movie star Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, Fast & Furious) traveled to Aspen, Colorado this week with her husband Jaron Varsano, father of Gadot’s four daughters (see photo below).

For her trip to the Wild West, Gadot stunned in a white cowboy hat, a white sleeveless jersey mini dress, and cowboy boots. See her Instagram photos here. As one fan replied: “Yeehaw!” Note: Gadot tagged Los Angeles fashion photographer Adrian Martin.

Gadot also shared a candid photo of her and Vasano celebrating his birthday at a restaurant. She captioned it: “To the man I love the most my better half The one I always smile when I see The one that makes me feel like I’m the best version of myself HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!! I’m so happy you were born. I wish you health., happiness and love. You are my best friend And I love you more than words can describe. Mazel and only Tov to you. Yours always, me ♥️.”

Get ready to see more of the Israeli actress and model: Gadot plays the Evil Queen in the highly anticipated Disney movie Snow White with Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods). Snow White will be released in March 2025.

Gadot will also appear on the small screen in an upcoming TV miniseries about Hedy Lamarr (Samson and Delilah), the Austrian-born Hollywood star who, at the beginning of World War II, according to American Scientist magazine “co-invented a radio guidance system for Allied torpedoes that used spread spectrum and frequency hopping technology to defeat the threat of radio jamming by the Axis powers.”