GOP Senator Admits “Nominee Without This Baggage” Would’ve Been Easier

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) — who has said she “could not” vote for former President Donald Trump as the presumptive GOP nominee, nor did she vote for him in the 2020 election — addressed his guilty verdict in New York, where he was found guilty on 34 felony counts.

Murkowski wrote: “Yesterday, a New York jury found former president Trump guilty of falsifying business records. This is the first step in the legal process. The former president has the right to appeal and I fully expect him to exercise that right.”

It is a shame that this election has focused on… — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) May 31, 2024

She added: “It is a shame that this election has focused on personalities and legal problems rather than a debate about policies that would lift up Americans. These distractions have given the Biden campaign a free pass as the focus has shifted from Biden’s indefensible record and the damage his policies have done to Alaska and our nation’s economy, to Trump’s legal drama. A Republican nominee without this baggage would have a clear path to victory.”

Other Republicans in Washington, D.C. were less level-headed in their responses. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) continue to echo Trump’s claim that the trial was “rigged.”