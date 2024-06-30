Gabrielle Union Stuns in Tiny String Bikini in ‘Special Place’

Hollywood movie star Gabrielle Union (Think Like a Man, Bad Boys II, Bring It On) is soaking up the sun on Canouan, an island in the Caribbean archipelago nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Canouan’s population is “about 1,700.”

With the stunning tiny string bikini photos and video below, Union reports: “Promising myself to ‘seas’ the moments more and more! Currently in a special place with special people.”

Those special people include Mia Wright, wife of former NBA player Dorell Wright; Union’s hairstylist Larry Sims (the lone man on the girls trip; more photos below); and Fire Country actress Sabina Gadecki, who starred on the series L.A.’s Finest with Union and Jessica Alba in 2019-2020.

Union and friends stayed at the Mandarin Oriental Estate Resort on Canouan, which sits on 1200-acres and includes access to four beaches, four restaurants and bars, and a Jim Fazio-designed 18-hole golf course, among other amenities.

Fun fact: The most famous person from Canouan is former NBA player Adonal Foyle, who was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the eighth overall selection of the 1997 NBA draft — six years before Union’s husband, Dwyane Wade, was drafted by the Miami Heat.