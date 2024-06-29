Serena Williams Turns Heads in Red Corset, Mini Skirt in Paris

As the 2024 Championship at Wimbledon begins this week, American tennis legend Serena Williams is playing a different game — in Paris supporting her friends in high couture fashion.

As seen below, Williams landed a front row seat at the Thom Browne show, where she sat between Condé Nast head honcho and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and dancer/actress/model Teyana Taylor.

Note: For the Thom Browne show, Serena rocked a dog-print red corset over a white and pink striped tuxedo shirt with a pleated mini skirt and red leather Dachshund dog purse that comes with a brass bone collar charm. Swipe to see Wintour laughing with Serena and to see Teyana’s white dog purse.

Serena referred to the designer Browne as “incomparable.”

For the Sacia show, Serena wore a more subdued and elegant ensemble — a dark pin-stripe cape dress. Swipe below to see Serena, again front row, with rapper Raúl Alejandro and mega star Pharrell Williams.

Serena also had fun with sister Venus Williams in what they coined the “City of (Sisterly) Love.” As seen below, Venus walked the runway in a custom Couture Regenerated tennis bag dress.

Designer Marine Serre wrote about Venus’s dress: “Each bag was meticulously assembled and custom-fitted onto Venus’s forms. Every bag was laid flat, meticulously hand-stitched, and arranged around the body, utilizing the natural contours of vintage designs to accentuate the body’s natural curves—embracing the hips, shoulders, breasts, and culminating in a graceful train.”

Get ready to see more of Serena: She is the subject of ESPN film series ‘In The Arena: Serena Williams.’ It premieres July 10 on EPSN+. As seen above, Serena wore another corset ensemble — a pink taffeta corset dress at the Tribeca Film Festival screening.

In each episode, Serena explores the pivotal moments in her life “on and off the court, illustrating the series of steps that when reflected upon, show the incredible distance traveled over the course of her career.”