Seahawks QB Geno Smith “Picking Up Where He Left Off” But As Sugar-Free Vegan

The Seattle Seahawks will kick-off their 2023 NFL preseason schedule against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, August 10 at Lumen Field.

Seattle didn’t have a stellar season last year but their new starting quarterback Geno Smith won the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, broke the franchise record for most passing yards in a season (4,282), and in March 2023, the 32-year-old QB signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the Seahawks.

Just doing what we do. https://t.co/61zty3kq7M — Geno (@GenoSmith3) August 9, 2023

At training camp, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told the press: “Geno looked like he picked up right where he left off.” Regarding the rest of the team, Carroll summed up their weaknesses: “All in all, one of the big areas of issue was penalties.”

Carroll elaborated: “We were sloppy at the line of scrimmage, gave up some stuff that we didn’t need to give up.” Carroll adds: “we’re trying to clean all that up.”

As heard in the interview below, Smith also reveals that he’s literally trying to clean up his body. For the past two months, he’s given up meat, dairy and sweets. He says he’s feeling great and waking up “super energized.”

Geno Smith says he was training in LA and saw Jaxon Smith-Njigba's highlights and texted Pete Carroll saying they needed to draft him "you can tell how special he is as a player. He's really going to bring that added dimension to our team and I'm just happy that we got him." pic.twitter.com/LKK1mJlsWw — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) August 3, 2023

Smith will start in the 2023 preseason season with his teammates Devon Witherspoon, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Derick Hall, Zach Charbonnet, and newly-signed players including Dre’Mont Jones, Julian Love, and Bobby Wagner.

The Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings game will air Thursday, August 10 at 7 pm ET.