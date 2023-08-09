JuJu Smith-Schuster Says Patriots QB “A Sponge”

NFL wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (who played college football at USC before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft and winning Super Bowl LVII with the Kansas City Chiefs last season) is training with his new team, the New England Patriots. In March 2023, Smith-Schuster signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Patriots.

During Training Camp, ESPN reports that the 6-foot-1, 215-pound star “had red-zone touchdown catches from quarterback Mac Jones in back-to-back full-pads practices.”

After playing with Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh and Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, Smith-Schuster, 26, says of his new QB Jones: “I love that he is growing. That’s one thing – he’s a sponge. He works with all of us, in terms of getting us better, so it’s really cool to see that, to play with a quarterback where we both can grow in that same area.”

[Note: Jones, 24, played college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide before he was selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones was named the Patriots’ starter for 2021 (replacing Cam Newton) and became New England’s first rookie quarterback to start a season opener since Drew Bledsoe in 1993.]

Get ready to see more of Smith-Schuster and Jones: The Patriots host rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans on Thursday, August 10 (7 pm ET) in the preseason opener.