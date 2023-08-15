NFL Reporter Bridget Condon Stuns in Plunging Wedding Dress With Ex-Wide Receiver Husband

NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon recently married Arlandis Harvey, a former wide receiver who played college football at James Madison University.

As seen below, Condon wore a stunning white lace wedding gown with a plunging neckline for her big day, which she says was “the best day of my life!”

The reception was held at Grand View, a waterfront venue nestled in a quiet cove on the scenic shores of Lake Nipmuc in Massachusetts. Condon is originally from Boston.

With the wedding photos series below, Condon reports that her dress is by designer Martina Liana and her shoes are by Badgley Mischka. Condon’s fans are going wild over the customized Nike sneakers she and Harvey changed into at the reception. Be sure to swipe!

Prior to joining NFL Network, Condon was an on-air sports anchor and reporter for four years with WTVD-TV in Durham, North Carolina, and two years at WCAV-TV in Charlottesville, Virginia. She too graduated from JMU (class of 2015).

Harvey, who according to his LinkedIn account, currently works as an executive at Paycom, the online payroll & HR services company, in Los Angeles.