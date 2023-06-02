Dua Lipa Enters Women’s Prison in Trench Coat, Penny Loafers

As seen in the video below, mega star Dua Lipa wore a smart Burberry trench coat with penny loafers when she visited HMP Downview, a women’s prison in Surrey, England.

With her is Gaby Wood, Chief Executive of the Booker Prize Foundation, which started a project called Books Unlocked. The Foundation sends Booker Prize-winning books to book reading groups, librarians and individuals in prison who request them.

[Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media]

The Books Unlocked program was started 12 years ago in partnership with the National Literary Trust. The idea is to get people in prison reading a Booker Prize title and to involve the writer whenever possible. Today, the Foundation reaches 95 prisons in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

According to Book Unlocked, “Dua joined the women in a conversation about their shared love of books, how reading helps build friendships and community, and how it can help prepare the women for life beyond prison.”

As seen in the photo series above, Lupa is often with a book in hand.. and while sunbathing in a bikini. She has said: “Reading is an incredibly important part of my life and one of my biggest joys.”

