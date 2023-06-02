Eva Mendes Stuns in Soft Silk Dress at Home, ‘I Love Waiting For Him’

Hollywood movie star Ryan Gosling (La La Land, Lars and the Real Girl, Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Notebook) is promoting his soon-to-be released Greta Gerwig directed Barbie movie with Margot Robbie as the titular plastic doll character. (Gosling plays her male counterpart, Ken.)

When not at work, Gosling spends time with his family including his partner/wife, Eva Mendes. As an actress, she’s known for her roles in movies including Hitch opposite Will Smith. At home, she’s known as mom to her two daughters with Gosling.

She captioned the photos above: “It all starts in the home.”

Mendes also continues to model, and based on the photos here, seemingly “at home.” She captioned the gorgeous photos above, of her in a soft silk summer dress, “I love waiting for him.” The dress is by fashion label Chufy and it’s called ‘Cairo Silk Maxi Dress.’

Chufy says the dress is “cut from the softest Silk Habotai and features our Haral print inspired by Nepal´s prayer flags which serve as a vehicle to convey religious blessings through the wind. It is designed for a relaxed and loose fit with ruffled sleeves that are ruched through the waist to create beautiful movement as you walk. It’s the perfect choice for summer parties or balmy vacations.”

Get ready to see more of Gosling: Barbie will be released in theaters on July 21.