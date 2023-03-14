Randi Zuckerberg Sarcastically Mocks Crypto Boys Club

Randi Zuckerberg spends her waking hours hurling strong ideas at the glass ceiling hoping to shatter the thing once and for all. So Zuckerberg — a self-described “Champion of women in tech” who helps women-owned ventures navigate the male-dominated tech bro culture of Silicon Valley and beyond — was a perfect guest for Fox Business’s International Women’s Day coverage last week.

Fox’s Neil Cavuto calls her the Crypto Queen, among other accolades. But following up on her Fox appearance Zuckerberg took an incisive jab at the crypto space, and how much it looks, well, as though it does not have a Queen, only princes.

Sharing an image, Zuckerberg put a searing exclamation point on her emphasis that women (to her abiding consternation) still don’t have enough seats at the table. In fact, she shares a photo where women don’t have any seats at all, a pic of a crypto movers and shakers at a private dinner. It’s not Y Combinator so much as pure Y-Chromosome.

Sharing the image, Zuckerberg wrote sarcastically, tailing off at the end: “The perfect tone deaf International Women’s Day pic doesn’t exis…….“

The perfect tone deaf International Women’s Day pic doesn’t exis……. https://t.co/icvZMem4qs — Randi Zuckerberg 🤗 (@randizuckerberg) March 9, 2023

Zuckerberg’s book, Pick Three: You Can Have It All, is available at Amazon where it’s called “both a business how-to and self-help guide.”