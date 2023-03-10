Dennis Rodman in Vegas, ‘Hard to Imagine a Crazier Notification’

Associated Press broke the news that Hollywood star Jonathan Majors (Creed III, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Lovecraft Country) will play the legendary NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman in the upcoming movie 48 Hours in Vegas. It’s a comedy and is “inspired by the crazy story of how NBA star Dennis Rodman went on a madcap adventure in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals.”

When Rodman shared the news of his movie with his millions of fans and followers on Instagram, he posted the video below of Majors talking about the project. Majors says he hopes to spend more time with Rodman and “try to get the script right,” among other things.

The writer of 48 Hours in Vegas, Jordan VanDina, most recently directed and co-wrote the script of the 2022 hulu comedy movie It’s A Wonderful Binge starring Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Danny Trejo (Machete), and Tim Meadows (Saturday Night Live).

When Rodman tagged him with the video, VanDina shared the screenshot above of his Instagram notification and wrote: “hard to imagine a crazier notification than this one.”

Get ready to see more of VanDina, he’s working on another comedy with Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers, Swingers), see photo above.

Above is the trailer for It’s a Wonderful Binge, which is a sequel to the 2020 movie The Binge.