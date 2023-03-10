Danica Patrick Rocks Sexy Leather Pants, High Heels at NASCAR

Danica Patrick is known for being the most successful woman in the history of American auto racing. She was the first woman to clinch a pole position in the NASCAR Cup Series, and the first to win an IndyCar Series race — the 2008 Indy Japan 300. After competing in the 2018 Daytona 500, Patrick retired.

Since retiring, Patrick has appeared on several competitive TV shows including American Ninja Warrior, Beat Bobby Flay, Project Runway All Stars, and Running Wild with Bear Grylls, among others.

Patrick is back on TV, providing commentary with NASCAR on FOX for the Vegas and Phoenix races. For the Vegas gig, the 40-year-old race car driver rocked a white blazer with a pair of black leather pants and big high heel boots.

One fan replied: “You doing you is very sexy Danica!”

Patrick’s fans are loving her commentary, too. More than one voiced their hope that she’ll do more commentary for NASCAR events in the future. As one fan wrote: “Great job Danica, I enjoyed your commentary! I hope you’ll be part of the US F1 races!” Another chimed in: “Great to see Danica. Let’s make it more than two appearances.”

And when not at a track, Danica Patrick enjoys her time off… in the sun… and in a bikini (see above and below).