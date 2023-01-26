Serena Williams Flaunts ‘GOAT’ Diamonds and Curves, Husband Reacts

Former world No. 1 tennis player Serena Williams retired from competitive tennis in 2022. The 41-year-old mom now has more time to focus on other business endeavors including her jewelry collection, Serena Williams Jewelry.

As seen below, Williams flaunts her new limited edition G.O.A.T. necklace (and fit physique) in a black tank top and window-pane print mini skirt. (G.O.A.T. is an acronym for Greatest of All Time, which after winning 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams deserves. )

Williams suggests to her millions of fans on Instagram that the ID necklace is “fit for the GOAT in your life.” The sterling silver pendant features encrusted 115 ethically-sourced diamonds.

When her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian saw the photos, he replied: “I see Karma!!!” Karma is the name of their cat (who can be seen in the left corner of third photo).

As seen above, Serena models other necklaces and charms available via her new jewelry company.