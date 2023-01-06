Gwyneth Paltrow Impresses Mark Cuban: “She’ll Beat Anybody Down”

On Season 14 of Shark Tank, Hollywood movie star Gwyneth Paltrow, the CEO and founder of lifestyle empire Goop, appears as a guest Shark. The multi-millionaire Oscar-winner (Shakespeare in Love) is welcomed by fellow Sharks: billionaire Mark Cuban, real estate maven Barbara Corcoran, Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary, and Queen of QVC Lori Greiner.

Above: Paltrow in a “money” green suit on Shark Tank (ABC/Christopher Willard)

For the televised event, Paltrow looks as cool as a cucumber in a “money” green double-breasted suit (see above). And in the video below, Cuban attests that Paltrow is “smart and quick” and “she’ll beat up on anybody.” That’s a compliment!

On the Shark Tank episode, entrepreneurs from New York City will target healthy-eater Paltrow with their low-calorie superfood alternative, Jica Foods.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.