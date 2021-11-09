Serena Williams Stuns In Black Velvet Gown with Feather Sleeves, Pink Rose Choker

When not on a tennis court or spending time with her family, the legendary Serena Williams is turning heads on a red carpet. For the premiere of the biopic King Richard (Hollywood icon Will Smith plays Richard Williams, father of Serena and Venus Williams), the Grand Slam champion wore a stunning sheer black Gucci gown with ostrich feather sleeves and a black velvet choker with an open white rose embellishment.

Serena’s fans are going wild over the super glamorous look. Actress Diane Keaton (who famously carried a tennis racquet in Woody Allen’s Manhattan) dropped a series of red heart emojis. And the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) replied: “Wowwww 🔥.”

Swipe the close-up photo above to see a photo of Serena with her husband Alex. And below is a more casual look for Serena, as she promotes King Richard with big sister Venus. Trailer below.