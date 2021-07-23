DynoSafe: What Happened After $150,000 Robert Herjavec Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, a husband and wife team pitched their company Dynosafe, a smart refrigerated lockbox designed to accept and keep home delivered goods cool and safe on your porch. It’s a patented temperature controlled safe that locks is operated via app.

The couple, Eric and Rebecca Romanucci, went into the Tank seeking an investment of $150,000 in exchange for 15 percent equity. They accepted Robert Herjavec‘s offer: $150,000 for 25 percent and two seats on the board of directors — one for him, and one for Mark Cuban.

Since the DynoSafe Shark Tank episode originally aired in March 2021, the company has been quiet on social media and there hasn’t been addition press coverage since May. However, in the video interview below (posted in May), Rebecca reveals that DynoSafe is “preparing for manufacturing and plan to come to market this year” and moving forward with “incredible partners.”

