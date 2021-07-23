StepNpull: What Happened To Door Opener After $300,000 Kevin O’Leary Shark Tank Deal

StepNpull is a patented product designed to open doors without having to touch the handle. It’s a L-shaped aluminum device that screws onto any door including bathroom doors! Entrepreneur Mike Sewell pitched StepNpull on Season 12 of Shark Tank. He went into the Tank seeking an investment of $300,000 in exchange for three percent equity. Mike leaves with a deal with Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary: $300k for six percent.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

After the StepNPull Shark Tank episode initially aired in March 2021, the company reports that it has gained new corporate clients including NASA, Nike, Pizza Hut, Whole Foods, and the University of Houston, among others.

Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]