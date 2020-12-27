DeskView: What Happened To Window Standing Desk After $150,000 Shark Tank Deal

Since humans have been spending more time sitting in front of a computer and doing a number on their spinal cords in the process, standing desks have gained popularity. The brand DeskView makes an affordable and portable alternative to the traditional standing desk. Its 25’ x 12’ lightweight desk mounts on any surface (glass windows, brick, wood, stone, tile) with extra-strength suction cups, and can hold up to 40 lbs.

The two entrepreneurs behind DeskView, Jason Grohoski and Michael Bolos, pitched their business on Season 10 of Shark Tank. They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $150,000 in exchange for 7.5 percent equity.

They accepted Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary’s offer: $150,000 for 20 percent.

The Shark Tank episode originally aired in August 2019. Since then, DeskView closed the deal with O’Leary and are expanding their product line, e.g. The DeskView Mini (14” 14”, holds up to 20 lbs. on glass); The Two-Tier raises your laptop and creates space underneath for a wireless keyboard; and a line of PPE (personal protective equipment) products that mount to the wall and hold protective masks, latex gloves, and auto-dispensing gel hand sanitizers.

